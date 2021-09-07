Armenia parliament opposition petitions to Constitutional Court

A petition was prepared and submitted to the Constitutional Court—and in collaboration between the opposition "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions of the National Assembly (NA).
With this petition, they challenge of the application of the NA sessions’ chair’s powers envisaged by the legislation, as well as their arbitrary interpretation and differentiated approach, as a result of which the activities of the MPs are hindered, and the essence of the MPs’ representative mandates is disturbed, the press service of the "Armenia" Faction informed.