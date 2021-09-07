News
Tuesday
September 07
News
Armenia former prosecutor general, Investigative Committee ex-chairman charged, detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The evidence obtained along the lines of a criminal case under investigation by the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia has substantiated that Aghvan Hovsepyan, while previously serving as the Prosecutor General as well as the chairman of the Investigative Committee, had participated in the management of a number of business companies, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the SIS.

In addition, it was found out that Hovsepyan had taken large bribes, fraudulently stolen property, and committed money laundering.

He has been charged on several criminal accounts.

Aghvan Hovsepyan was detained on Tuesday.
