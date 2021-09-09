News
Thursday
September 09
News
587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Thursday morning, 587 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 246,997 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,968 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,169 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 529, the total respective number so far is 230,820, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,040—an increase by 48 from the previous day.

And 5,670 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,594,150 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
