Trial over death of 18 Armenia soldiers during 44-day war is moved to Yerevan

The court in Goris, Armenia, has decided to transfer to the capital Yerevan the trial over the death of 16 soldier and two officers.
The motion on the transfer of the hearings was submitted by the legal successors of the victims.
As reported earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Andranik Veranyan, the deputy commander of a military unit, stands accused in this trial.
Before the start of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, the aforesaid soldiers were serving in the military units of Meghri city and Agarak village of Syunik Province of Armenia. But once the war started, these soldiers were taken to Artsakh. But on the way, they were killed in a drone attack by the adversary.
The relatives of these fallen servicemen claim that the actual cause of their death was Veranyan's erroneous instruction.
Andranik Veranyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on abuse or inaction of power.