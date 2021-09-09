Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections on Oct. 17

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Chairman of the Organizational Committee of the Republican Party of Armenia Ruben Tadevosyan informed that the Republican Party of Armenia will run in the elections of local self-government to be held on October 17 and will announce its candidates soon. Tadevosyan added that the remaining issues related to participation are being considered and that the details will be clarified in the next few days.

Asked if the Republican Party of Armenia will go alone or run in the elections with an alliance, Tadevosyan said he wouldn’t rule out anything.

“If the Electoral Code provides such an opportunity, we will consider it and determine the format. We are assessing the current situation, and it’s obvious that we are looking at the situation and our and our competitors’ chances realistically,” he noted.

Elections of local self-government will be held in Goris, Meghri, Tegh and Tatev communities of Syunik Province, the city of Gyumri of Shirak Province and the city of Dilijan of Tavush Province through proportional representation on October 17.

The ruling Civil Contract Party will nominate candidates in all the mentioned communities.

Arush Arushanyan, the currently arrested mayor of Goris, will run in the elections in Goris through the alliance of Reviving Armenia Party and National Agenda Party, and the alliance will be named “Arush Arushanyan”. Representatives of the Reviving Armenia Party told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the fact that Arushanyan is under arrest won’t stop him from winning since he has a big reputation and high ratings in Goris.