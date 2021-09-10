669 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 669 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 247,666 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,979 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,170 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 586, the total respective number so far is 231,406, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,111—an increase by 71 from the previous day.

And 6,783 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,600,933 such tests have been performed to date.