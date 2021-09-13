Armenia Chamber of Advocates elects chairman

Simon Babayan on Sunday was elected Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia (RA). Gevorg Gyozalyan, a candidate for the chairmanship of the Chamber, informed about this on his Facebook.
"The elections of the Chairman of the RA Chamber of Advocates are over. According to preliminary data, 1,111 of the 2,352 practicing lawyers participated in the voting. Again, according to preliminary data, 144 lawyers entrusted me with their votes.
I congratulate the elected candidate, Simon Babayan. I hope he will live up to the expectations of the 937 lawyers who voted for him. At the same time, I hope that he will want and is able to de-partisanize the Chamber of Advocates," Gyozalyan wrote, in particular.