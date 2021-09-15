Biden: Extreme weather events will cost more than $100bn in damages this year

US President Joe Biden tried to advance his domestic spending plans on Colorado on Tuesday by warning about climate change's dangers while highlighting how his clean-energy proposals would also create good-paying jobs, AP reported.

Biden continued linking the need to pass his spending package to the urgent threat posed by climate change.

“Here’s the good news: Something that is caused by humans can be solved by humans,” Biden said. He deemed the need for a clean-energy future an “economic imperative and a national security imperative” and said that there was no time to waste as the impact of climate change seems to grow more severe by the year.

Biden said that extreme weather events will cost more than $100 billion in damages this year, and underscored his goal to reach net zero emissions by 2050 while using solely carbon pollution-free power 15 years earlier.

“We can do that, we can do all of this in a way that creates good jobs, lowers costs to consumers and businesses and makes us global leaders," the president said.

“In the end it’s not about red states or blue states. A drought or a fire doesn’t see a property line," Biden said. “It doesn’t care, give a damn for what party you belong to … yes, we face a crisis, but we face a crisis with unprecedented opportunity.”

The climate provisions in Biden’s plans include tax incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles, investments to transition the economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources such as wind and solar power, and creation of a civilian climate corps.

Biden has set a goal of eliminating pollution from fossil fuel in the power sector by 2035 and from the US economy overall by 2050.