Azerbaijani police detain two Iranian truck drivers on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road

According to Para TV’s sources, in Vorotan village on the Goris-Kapan road, Azerbaijani police officers detained two Iranian drivers, who were transporting cement to Stepanakert and Yerevan.
Para TV’s sources also reported that the drivers had managed to report on the phone that they were detained and that the Azerbaijanis were preparing to sentence them, after which the connection was interrupted.
The attempts to contact the National Security Service of Armenia for clarification or commentary are still unsuccessful.