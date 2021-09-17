759 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 759 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 252,082 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 26 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,101 cases.
Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,185 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 614, the total respective number so far is 235,030, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,766—an increase by 117 from the previous day.
And 5,413 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,639,000 such tests have been performed to date.