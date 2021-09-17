News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers
Azerbaijanis stop car carrying bread to Armenia soldiers
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis on Friday stopped—at the Vorotan village section of the Goris-Kapan motorway—a car delivering bread to Armenian soldiers. Karen Kocharyan, Deputy Mayor of Goris, Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"They did not demand money, but they behaved in a very impudent way. They inspected the car in a rough way. The car passed the road accompanied by Armenian and Russian border guards because the driver refused to go unaccompanied," Kocharyan added.

The deputy mayor of Goris noted that Iranian trucks were again accumulated on this road.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parent of deceased Armenian soldier: There won't be a vivid fireworks display
With photos of their deceased sons and...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen fruitless for 2 days
Since the truce, the remains of...
 Armenia President at Summit of Minds: War was not only against Azerbaijan
In his speech, President Sarkissian...
 Fallen soldiers’ families protesting at Republic Square in Yerevan
They demand that the government cancel the Independence Day anniversary concert scheduled for September 21…
 Armenia, France FMs discuss Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Jean-Yves Le Drian…
 Russian peacekeepers ensure safety during construction of road leading to mobile phone tower in Karabakh
Currently, road service workers have started...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos