Putin: Development of Russia-Armenia relations corresponds to fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of Armenia's independence, the Russian presidential press service reported.
"[Russia’s] relations with Armenia are based on good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness. Their further development in accordance with the allied spirit, of course, corresponds to the fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples," Putin stressed in his message.
Also, the Russian President noted that the two countries have established close cooperation in various domains, and constructive cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS).