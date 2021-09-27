Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues its investigation of the criminal case into the Azerbaijani military and political leadership’s unleashing and conducting a war against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Within the framework of this criminal case, it was found out that a total of 3,781 servicemen and civilians were killed—in both Artsakh and Armenia—as a result of this war. And as of September 27, 2021, the whereabouts of 231 servicemen and 22 civilians are unknown.
To date, 108 servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan have been returned to Armenia.