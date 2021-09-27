News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
564.15
RUB
6.6
Show news feed
Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war
Armenia Investigative Committee: 3,781 soldiers and civilians killed in Artsakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia continues its investigation of the criminal case into the Azerbaijani military and political leadership’s unleashing and conducting a war against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Within the framework of this criminal case, it was found out that a total of 3,781 servicemen and civilians were killed—in both Artsakh and Armenia—as a result of this war. And as of September 27, 2021, the whereabouts of 231 servicemen and 22 civilians are unknown.

To date, 108 servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan have been returned to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cavusoglu: We will take steps towards Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan
According to the Turkish FM…
 Requiem service offered for Armenian homeland defenders killed in 44-day Karabakh war
The service at the Saint Gayane Church in Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) was presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians...
 Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia
In Gegharkunik Province…
 Wreath on behalf of Armenia President is laid at Yerevan military pantheon
In memory of the heroes who have fallen during the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall…
 Armenia defense minister does not respond to question about Goris-Kapan motorway
“We will do everything so that this environment be a pantheon, not be like a graveyard,” Karapetyan told reporters regarding Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan…
 Azerbaijan President makes another threat to Armenia
On the day of the first-year anniversary of the military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos