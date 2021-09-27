PACE Autumn Session kicking off, Karabakh humanitarian situation also on agenda

The autumn—and this year final—session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg, France, from Monday to Thursday. According to the press service of this organization, the main items on the agenda will be on climate change.
On the first day, the PACE delegations will also debate on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict’s humanitarian consequences for Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This session, as well as all the other sessions held this year, will be held in a hybrid format when some of the delegations will take part in the debates via video link.