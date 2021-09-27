Azerbaijanis place their flag at position they occupy at Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia

On September 25, the Azerbaijanis placed an Azerbaijani flag at the position they occupy at the Verin Shorzha village section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The prefect of Verin Shorzha, Artyom Yeranosyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, Garnik Davtyan, an expert on Azerbaijan, had posted a video on Facebook showing Azerbaijani soldiers putting up their flag.
On May 12, Azerbaijan violated its border with Armenia, advanced several kilometers in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia, and has not retreated to this day.