Garibashvili: Georgia can become platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia talks

Tbilisi can become a platform for talks between Baku and Yerevan, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Sputnik Georgia reported.
He recalled that in June, Georgia had facilitated the release of 15 captured Armenian soldiers in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of some Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) minefield maps to Azerbaijan.
"In order to continue this process at a higher level, we propose our fraternal countries—the Azerbaijani and Armenian brothers—to start negotiations in Tbilisi, which can become a permanent platform," the Georgian PM added.