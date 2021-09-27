PACE adopts report on humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

With 47 “in favor”, 16 “against” and 3 votes of abstinence, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a report on the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” during the autumn session of the PACE.
The report was drafted by Irish parliamentarian Paul Gavan, who provided the information based on the results of his visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Parliamentary Assembly regrets the tragic humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The report mainly concerns the dead, the people who went missing and the wounded, prisoners of war, the claims about crimes and war crimes and other illegal acts, mines and unexploded ordnance, displaced persons, border incidents, cultural heritage and hate speech.