News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
772 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
772 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 772 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 259,779 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,277 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,205 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 425, the total respective number so far is 240,730, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,567—an increase by 332 from the previous day.

And 4,988 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,698,811 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest staged outside Armenia health ministry, police apprehend doctor
The demonstrators are demanding that the health minister invalidate the order according to which…
 462 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 14 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 25 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Armenia initiative founder: Vaccinated person died of COVID-19
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted on September 24, 2021 that “we do not have a noteworthy complication out of more than 300,000 vaccinations”…
Opposition “Armenia” faction of National Assembly of Armenia to hold consultation
Anons: The consultation is called for identifying the existing legal acts that entail constitutional issues…
Armenia PM on COVID-19 situation: We definitely have to do it if we sense there is need to get vaccinated again
I'm surprised when asked how additional financial costs can be set for people for being tested…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos