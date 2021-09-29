News
Man, 61, jumps from Yerevan bridge
Man, 61, jumps from Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A suicide took place Wednesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 8:50am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a person had thrown himself off the Great Bridge of Hrazdan, more commonly known as Kievian Bridge.

Police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the body of a 55- to 60-year-old man under the bridge.

Subsequently, the law enforcement found out that the deceased was Rafik K., 61, a resident of a village in Kotayk Province.

Materials on the case are being prepared.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos