Wednesday
September 29
Wednesday
September 29
896 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 896 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 260,675 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,299 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,208 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 461, the total respective number so far is 241,191, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,977—an increase by 410 from the previous day.

And 6,402 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,705,213 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
