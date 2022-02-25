News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Putin: Russia ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine
Putin: Russia ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the conversation, the Chinese side said that it supports the settlement of relations between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

Putin confirmed that he is ready to communicate with Kyiv at a high level,  RIA Novosti reported.

On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the Russian leader "sit down at the negotiating table to stop deaths among people".
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chechen ruler says 70,000 of his volunteers will fight for Russia
The head of Russian Chechnya’s region noted that the volunteers are ready to go on any special operation...
 Russian Armed Forces blockade Kyiv from west
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv had entered a defensive phase and the situation was difficult...
 Azerbaijan evacuates its citizens from Ukraine
The Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv has begun evacuating its citizens...
 Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk today with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko...
 Kremlin: Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine
Russian delegation will include representatives of the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin administration...
 Zelenskyy to Italy PM: Next time I'll try to move war schedule
Earlier, the Italian prime minister said that he and Zelenskyy agreed to have another phone talk...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos