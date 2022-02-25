Putin: Russia ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine

Russia is ready to hold high-level talks with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the conversation, the Chinese side said that it supports the settlement of relations between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.
Putin confirmed that he is ready to communicate with Kyiv at a high level, RIA Novosti reported.
On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the Russian leader "sit down at the negotiating table to stop deaths among people".