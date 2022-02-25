News
Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks
Lukashenko to create security conditions for Russia-Ukraine talks
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko assured Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Minsk will be ready to create all conditions for the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine, as well as for the safety of the delegations, said spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reported.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk today with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who in turn assured him that he would be ready to create all necessary conditions for the delegations to arrive, ensure their safety and security, and hold the talks," Peskov said.
