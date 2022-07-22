Opening Ceremony of Pan-Armenian games to be held Gyumri

Chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games Ishkhan Zakaryan met with the governor of Aragatsotn province Sergey Movsisyan, the committee's office informed NEWS.am.
The meeting was attended by the organizers of the Pan-Armenian Games and leaders of the enlarged communities of Ashtarak, Talin, and Aparan.
"The opening of the VIII Pan-Armenian Games will take place in Gyumri, which was unanimously chosen as the opening capital. Other cities will host competitions in 17 kinds of sports, according to the capabilities of the communities. All this is done for the development and activation of other settlements of the republic. The closing ceremony of the games will be held in Yerevan," Zakaryan said.
To note, the announcement of the start of Panarmenian Games 2023 was made on 13 July in Gyumri.
The 7th Pan-Armenian Games were held in 2019 in Stepanakert.