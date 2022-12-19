News
Head of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff and Chinese Ambassador discuss cooperation issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Edward Asryan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Fan Yong. Senior Colonel An Qiang, Defense Attaché of the Embassy of China, attended the meeting, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The parties highly assessed the level of bilateral cooperation, including in the defense sphere. The interlocutors expressed their readiness to continue cooperation in peacekeeping, military education and medicine as well as in organizing reciprocal visits of high-ranking delegations.
