NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may become the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to TV2.
According to the channel, the appointment of Stoltenberg to a new position could take place after the expiration of his term as head of the alliance, that is, until October 1, 2023.
Earlier, Jens Stoltenberg said that he was not thinking about extending his mandate as head of the North Atlantic Alliance.
According to Stoltenberg, he is currently focused on his current duties.
However, Stoltenberg, who has been the Secretary General of NATO since October 1, 2014, is confident that the alliance countries will be able to find a worthy replacement for him.