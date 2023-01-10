Iranian Parliament speaker says misunderstanding between Tehran and Baku is resolved  

The misunderstanding between Tehran and Baku has been resolved, Speaker of the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
His remarks came speaking about the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart in the margins of the 13th session of the Assembly of Asian Parliaments in Antalya, Mehr reports.
Referring to the trilateral meeting of speakers of parliaments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ghalibaf said the sides discussed issues related to transportation and transit of goods, as well as energy.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed holding trilateral meetings at the level of foreign ministers, heads of defense ministries and heads of states.
Noting that the recent misunderstanding between Iran and Azerbaijan had been resolved, the speaker of the Iranian parliament said that he planned to visit Baku in the future.