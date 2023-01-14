Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services

A colony of cyber rodents may appear in India in the near future. Scientists are working on creating similar cyborgs to be controlled by humans. The cyborg rats can be used as ideal scouts, rescuers, and secret service assistants.

Discover Magazine provides details about the essence and objectives of this innovation. These mutants will receive commands to the brain by means of electrodes. The technology is being developed by employees of the Indian General Research Center of the Defense Research and Development Organization.

The first phase of testing is still underway. So far, the rats are controlled directly by operator commands. At the next stage, scientists plan to install cameras on the heads of rodents. And the cyborgs' actions will be controlled through electronic commands, which will be transmitted to the rodents' brain by semi-invasive electrodes.

Rats were not chosen as performers in this project by chance. They show excellent results in learning ability, are inquisitive and intelligent. In addition, they are nimble and hardy animals, making it easier to get into hard-to-reach places.

They can move not only on horizontal surfaces, but also jump, penetrate narrow holes, crawl on steep walls and bravely perform other acrobatic tricks.

A camera will help you see what's going on, and the operator's commands allow you to use the rodent for a wide range of tasks.



