Mitsotakis: Parliamentary elections in Greece will take place in spring

Greece will hold parliamentary elections in the spring, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday, confirming local media reports that the government is considering voting around April, Reuters reported.
Mitsotakis' term ends in July, and the election will be held under a proportional representation system, making it difficult for any candidate to win, increasing the chances of a runoff vote and a period of heightened political uncertainty.
The elections will take place in the spring, essentially at the point where we are almost exhausting our four-year term, he told reporters during a trip to the northern region of Evros.
Mitsotakis, who is the leader of New Democracy, the party leading in recent opinion polls, added that he would run in Evros for symbolic reasons.
In 2020, tens of thousands of asylum seekers tried to cross the European Union border through Greece's land border with Turkey at Evros after Ankara announced that it would no longer hinder migrants' attempts to cross the border.
Tensions between Greece and Turkey, historical rivals but also NATO allies, have escalated again in recent months.
Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 18, but may be postponed.