UK urges Baku to take all measures to ensure unimpeded movement through Lachin corridor

The ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor and the associated humanitarian consequences are deeply disturbing, British Ambassador to the OSCE Neil Bush said, speaking at an Armenia-initiated meeting of the Organization's Permanent Council.

The UK recognizes that both sides have concerns about the implementation of the ceasefire agreements of 2020. We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in constructive negotiations to reach a lasting and peaceful settlement that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region.

The United Kingdom offers continued, unwavering and unconditional support to international mechanisms, including the OSCE, which work to maintain peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It is clear that only through peaceful dialogue can peace be achieved, he said.



