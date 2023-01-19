News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged  
4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged  
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Prosecutor General's Office has reported 7 servicemen injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a military unit in Gegharkunik province as of 2:00, after which the number of wounded changed, Prosecutor General's Office Advisor Lusine Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Seven of the wounded were transferred to Vardenis Hospital.

Four people were discharged after receiving appropriate medical treatment, three were transferred to the National Burn Center.

On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the engineering company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia located in the village Azat of Gegharkunik region. According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire. Criminal cases have been instigated and the commander of the second army corps and other officials have been dismissed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian Embassy in Armenia expresses its condolences in connection with tragedy in Gegharkunik military unit
"We express our sincere condolences to the families, friends and fellow servicemen...
 CSTO Secretary General expresses condolences to Pashinyan over Armenian servicemen's death
"On behalf of the Secretariat of the CSTO and on my own behalf I express our sincere...
 Prosecutor General's Office: All killed in fire in military unit were conscripts
Necessary actions are taken to uncover all the circumstances...
 Armenia health minister: 2 of 3 soldiers injured in military unit fire are at intensive care unit
All of them are at the National Burn Center…
 Armenia PM on military unit tragedy: Fire spread to officer, he threw gasoline can to accommodation in instinct
The first thing that had to be clarified was who did what and what did not do…
 Armenia Investigative Committee chief on fatal military unit fire cause: There is well-founded preliminary theory
It is the initial theory, which has been has been fairly substantiated at the moment...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos