4 of 7 soldiers injured in fire discharged  

The Prosecutor General's Office has reported 7 servicemen injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a military unit in Gegharkunik province as of 2:00, after which the number of wounded changed, Prosecutor General's Office Advisor Lusine Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Seven of the wounded were transferred to Vardenis Hospital.

Four people were discharged after receiving appropriate medical treatment, three were transferred to the National Burn Center.

On January 19 at about 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the engineering company of the N-th military unit of the Defense Ministry of Armenia located in the village Azat of Gegharkunik region. According to preliminary information, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire. Criminal cases have been instigated and the commander of the second army corps and other officials have been dismissed.



