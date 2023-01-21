Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation

The soldiers who suffered burns during a fire in the shelter of the engineer company of the N-th military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry in Azat village of Gegharkunik province have shown positive dynamics, deputy director of the National Burn Center Karine Babayan told NEWS.am.
"Two soldiers are in intensive care, one of them is connected to an artificial respirator. There is a slight positive dynamic, everything will be clear in two days," Babayan said, noting that, nevertheless, their lives are still in danger.
Another serviceman is in a hospital ward.
On January 19 at around 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of N division of Defense Ministry of Armenia, located in the territory of Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.