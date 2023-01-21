News
Saturday
January 21
Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation
Soldiers injured in fire in military unit show positive dynamics in resuscitation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The soldiers who suffered burns during a fire in the shelter of the engineer company of the N-th military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry in Azat village of Gegharkunik province have shown positive dynamics, deputy director of the National Burn Center Karine Babayan told NEWS.am.

"Two soldiers are in intensive care, one of them is connected to an artificial respirator. There is a slight positive dynamic, everything will be clear in two days," Babayan said, noting that, nevertheless, their lives are still in danger.

Another serviceman is in a hospital ward.

On January 19 at around 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of N division of Defense Ministry of Armenia, located in the territory of Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.
Armenian Defense Minister visits servicemen injured in fire
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan on Saturday visited the National Burn Center...
 Papikyan visits place of death of 15 Armenian servicemen on third day
Papikyan introduced newly-appointed commander Colonel Garegin Poghosyan...
 Ukraine embassy expresses condolences on 15 Armenia soldiers’ death
“We share the pain of this irreparable loss," it noted…
 2 soldiers injured in military barracks fire still in severe condition, other is in moderate state
The Health Ministry spokesperson informed…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: Soldiers were in village house because their barracks was blown up in September attack
The government had ordered Italian modular military units…
 Rescuers took out bodies of many soldiers from burnt Armenia village barracks in state of smoke inhalation
According to the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent, one of the walls was demolished to get the soldiers out…
