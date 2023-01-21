Papikyan visits place of death of 15 Armenian servicemen on third day

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, accompanied by Chief of General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister, Major-General Edward Asryan and high-ranking servicemen visited the Second Army Corps on Saturday.
During the meeting, Papikyan introduced newly-appointed commander Colonel Garegin Poghosyan to the command staff of the Second Army Corps, the RA Defense Ministry press service informed NEWS.am.
Then defense minister visited the place of fire in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of N division of Armenian Defense Ministry located on the territory of Azat village of Gegharkunik province. Head of the Defense Ministry's Military Police Ashot Zakaryan gave the minister some details about the incident. The Minister of Defense expressed confidence that the investigation will make it possible to clarify all the circumstances of the tragedy. He instructed the heads of the relevant departments to strictly follow all the fire safety rules in order to avoid such cases in the future.
Papikyan also visited the construction sites where modular barracks are being built. He gave appropriate orders.
On January 19, approximately at 01:30 a.m. a fire broke out in the shelter of engineer-sapper company of the N-th Army of the Defense Ministry located in the territory of Azat village of Gegharkunik province. According to preliminary data, 15 servicemen died as a result of the fire.