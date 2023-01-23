UK: Writer appoints first-ever poet-in-residence at university botanical garden

A writer in England has been appointed the first-ever poet-in-residence of a university botanical garden. Tim Relf, writer and poet, has been given a 12-month residency at the University of Leicester Botanic Gardens, the BBC reports.
He will be writing poetry for the garden in Oadby as well as for the Attenborough Arboretum in Knighton. He said he was mesmerized by the garden the first time he visited.
Relf said he sent an e-mail to the university to inquire about a potential residency. The enthusiastic gardener said he hopes his residency will inspire others to try writing and spark an interest in gardening.
Relf hopes to create a series of works inspired by the garden and arboretum that inspire people to visit and think about nature and plants.