News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
UK: Writer appoints first-ever poet-in-residence at university botanical garden
UK: Writer appoints first-ever poet-in-residence at university botanical garden
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

A writer in England has been appointed the first-ever poet-in-residence of a university botanical garden. Tim Relf, writer and poet, has been given a 12-month residency at the University of Leicester Botanic Gardens, the BBC reports.

He will be writing poetry for the garden in Oadby as well as for the Attenborough Arboretum in Knighton. He said he was mesmerized by the garden the first time he visited.

Relf said he sent an e-mail to the university to inquire about a potential residency. The enthusiastic gardener said he hopes his residency will inspire others to try writing and spark an interest in gardening.

Relf hopes to create a series of works inspired by the garden and arboretum that inspire people to visit and think about nature and plants.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos