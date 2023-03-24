Kerobyan: American Chamber of Commerce, participating companies bring new standards to Armenia business (PHOTOS)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (AmCham) on Thursday held its annual general assembly, in which Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan also participated.
The results, priorities, and programs of the previous two years of AmCham were presented during the assembly, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his remarks at the event, Kerobyan emphasized the importance of the mission of AmCham and its participating companies, which—with their work—bring new standards to the business culture of Armenia.
Also, the minister presented the recent high economic indicators in the Armenian economy, and noted that the programs implemented by the Armenian government, including the economy modernization measure, greatly contributed to ensuring the 12.6% growth of the country’s economy last year.
Among the most important new initiatives, the economy minister pointed to the strategy, which was approved at the government Cabinet session, for the development of Armenia's food safety system.