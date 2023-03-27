News
Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)
Armenia minister, Denmark envoy discuss cooperation in technology sector between two countries (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Robert Khachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia, received Danish Ambassador Anne Toft Sorensen, and discussed with her the domains and perspectives of cooperation in the technological sphere between the two countries.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that Minister Khachatryan presented details about the activities and current programs of the ministry, and reflected on the state assistance and grant programs being provided to Armenia’s companies in the technology sector.

Ambassador Sorensen, for her part, spoke about Denmark's achievements in the technological sector, and noted that she is interested in the activities of Armenian companies and will make efforts to expand the scope of sectoral cooperation within this framework.

During the meeting, reference was made to the Engineering City project of Armenia, the latest achievements of Armenian sectoral companies, and the avenues for expanding cooperation in digitalization, cybersecurity, and several other domains.

Also, the parties reaffirmed the need and willingness to develop relations between Armenia and Denmark in high technology.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
