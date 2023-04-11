News
Tuesday
April 11
News
Foreigners make about 400 real estate sales transactions in Armenia in February
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In February of this year, 3,606 sales transactions were carried out in the real estate market of Armenia, while in February of last year, this figure was 3,930. And in January of this year, 3,021 such transactions were made in the country.

According to the Statistics Committee of Armenia, during the reporting period, the most real estate transactions—1,057—were made in capital Yerevan, which is 29.3 percent of the total.

About 45 percent of these real estate transactions are land transactions, 28.8 percent are apartment transactions in residential buildings, 15.2 percent are house transactions, and 5.4 percent are garage transactions.

In February, foreigners made 158 transactions to buy real estate in Armenia. Among them, 116 transactions were made by Russian citizens, 19 by those of European countries, 7 each by the US and other CIS countries’ nationals—except Russia—, and 3 by Iranian citizens.

Out of 158 real estate purchase transactions carried out in Armenia by foreign citizens, 83 were apartments in residential buildings, and 24 were residential houses. These foreigners bought real estate in Armenia the most in Yerevan (99 transactions), and the least in Syunik Province (1 transaction).

Also in the reporting month, foreign nationals made 243 real estate sales transactions in Armenia. Thus, 178 such transactions were carried out by Russian citizens, 19 by the US nationals, 18 by the other CIS countries’ citizens (without Russia), 16 by European countries’ nationals, 4 by Iranian citizens, and 8 by the nationals of some other countries.

Out of 243 real estate transactions in Armenia by foreign citizens, 104 were made in the apartment market of residential buildings, 73—in the land market, 54—in residential houses, and 9—in the garage market.

Foreign nationals sold real estate in Armenia the most in Yerevan (82 transactions), and the least in Vayots Dzor Province (2 transactions).
