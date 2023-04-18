Sudan army agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan's armed forces have agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire, said Shams al-Din Kabbashi, member of the Sovereign Council.
On Tuesday morning, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the establishment of a 24-hour ceasefire, but the country's armed forces responded that they were not aware of any agreement with the mediators in that regard.
"We have agreed to establish a ceasefire for a period of 24 hours," al-Din Kabbashi told Al Arabiya television, noting that it will come into force at 6pm local time.
He emphasized that the Sudanese army will monitor the ceasefire and how the RSF adhere to it.
Fighting began between the RSF and the regular army of Sudan on April 15. And according to the United Nations, at least 185 people have been killed and 1,800 others injured in the four days since this fighting began.