AraratBank presents documentary “The will to get back on their feet: self-discovery”

On May 25, the second film of the documentary series "The will to get back on your feet again" was premiered at Moscow cinema hall, attended by a number of public and cultural figures, representatives of the financial and judicial system, international organizations and foundations. Both the first and the second films - "The will to get back on your feet again" and "The will to get back on your feet again: self-cognition" - are available on YouTube social media platform of AraratBank.

The core target audience of the first film “The will to get back on your feet again" was school-age children, who were given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the underexplored chapters of the Armenian history and analyze the historical gaps with the author. The main message behind the film "The will to get back on your feet again: self-cognition" refers to the future and states the motto “Culture - Faith – Purpose”, which runs throughout the film and outlines the conditions for proper exploration of the Armenian history.

"The premiere of the film in May is not accidental as it was over these days that our nation recorded a number of historic victories and came together over a common purpose," the event organizers note.

The author and director of the documentary series, Vahe Sukiasyan, says that the idea of the film series was conceived in 2015, when he and the late historian Artak Movsisyan aspired to create a film series that would reflect the importance of preservation and clear record of national values.

In the second film, just like in the first one, the Honored Artist of Armenia Artur Karapetyan, assuming the role of a historian, unfolds and takes a closer look at episodes of history together with the audience.

The music for the film is written by musician, pianist Gisane Palyan and guitarist Karen Arzumanyan (“EmpYraY” rock band). The screenwriter is Lilit Barseghyan, and the chief producer is Narek Beglaryan, member of the Board of Directors at AraratBank.

The film has been shot within the frames of the corporate social responsibility program of AraratBank, from which the bank does not earn profits.

The pilot screening of the first film was organized in schools in a number of Armenian communities of Armenia and the Diaspora as an alternative method of presenting episodes of history. Subsequently, in cooperation with NCEDI Foundation, a methodical teaching manual was prepared based on the first film "The will to get back on your feet again", which will be introduced in general education schools of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, as well as educational establishments of the Diaspora, starting from this September.

"This is a unique partnership between the private and public sectors. We are happy that through our corporate social responsibility program we have made an investment in education, which is certainly one of the guarantees for a stable future," said Anna Allahverdyan, PR Advisor to CEO of AraratBank.