Economy minister: Armenia will get privileges with Iran-EAEU free-trade zone agreement implementation

With the implementation of the free-trade zone agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia will receive privileges for a number of products, including food products. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told this to reporters Tuesday.
At the same time, he recalled that it is very difficult to export goods to Iran, but the main reason is not customs duties.
The Armenian economy minister explained that Iran strives for self-sufficiency in all the main branches of the economy, and this sharply complicates the competition.
"The main direction of cooperation with Iran is the joint production of goods that can be sold all over the world," Kerobyan added.
To note, Armenia is a member in the EAEU.