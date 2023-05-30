News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.52
EUR
414.89
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Economy minister: Armenia will get privileges with Iran-EAEU free-trade zone agreement implementation
Economy minister: Armenia will get privileges with Iran-EAEU free-trade zone agreement implementation
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

With the implementation of the free-trade zone agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia will receive privileges for a number of products, including food products. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told this to reporters Tuesday.

At the same time, he recalled that it is very difficult to export goods to Iran, but the main reason is not customs duties.

The Armenian economy minister explained that Iran strives for self-sufficiency in all the main branches of the economy, and this sharply complicates the competition.

"The main direction of cooperation with Iran is the joint production of goods that can be sold all over the world," Kerobyan added.

To note, Armenia is a member in the EAEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trilateral meeting of Aliyev, Putin and Pashinyan begins
The meeting is taking place in Moscow...
 Pashinyan and Putin meet in Moscow
The meeting was preceded by a bilateral meeting of...
 Pashinyan, Aliyev have war of words over ‘Zangezur corridor’ term interpretation
In his speech, the Azerbaijani president used the "Zangezur corridor" term in the context of economic cooperation…
 Russia’s Putin thanks Armenia’s Pashinyan for not opposing Azerbaijan’s Aliyev visit to EAEU meeting
So that everyone can gather and talk about these sensitive topics, the Russian leader added…
 Overchuk: 89% of goods transactions within EAEU are carried out in our national currencies
"We did not turn the [US] dollar into a weapon,” the Russian deputy PM told reporters…
 Armenia premier: EAEU-Iran free trade agreement entry into force is paramount to us
Taking into account the high dynamics of the development of cooperation with Iran…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos