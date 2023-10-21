News
Israeli night air raid in Gaza kills at least 46 people
Israeli night air raid in Gaza kills at least 46 people
Region:Middle East
Theme: Incidents

At least 46 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight, Al Jazeera reports.

An Israeli airstrike in Jabaliya resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals from the al-Motawwak family, followed by another airstrike on the al-Ajrami family, which claimed the lives of 10 more people. Additionally, five members of the Khader family, including four children and one woman, were killed in the attacks.

The air raid in central Deir al-Balah and the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of seven more individuals.
