Israel strikes Aleppo, Damascus international airports

Israeli troops carried out air strikes on the international airports of Aleppo and Damascus, as a result of which an employee of one of the airports was killed and another person was wounded, SANA reports.
According to the Syrian news agency, citing a military source, the attack was carried out at 05:25 on Sunday.
The rockets were fired from the Mediterranean Sea west of Latakia and from the occupied Syrian Golan.
The aggression also caused material damage to the runways at both airports, rendering them unusable.