PM: Unit within National Security Service is set up that will ensure security of communications via Armenia

Most recently, we have presented our project "Crossroads of Peace." Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"In the framework of the presentation of that project, I informed that we plan to set up a unit within the NSS [(National Security Service)] of Armenia, the function of which should be ensuring the safety of the passage of regional and international communications passing through Armenia; that is, of roads, railways, [natural] gas pipelines, cables, power lines, as well as of goods, cargo, vehicles, and people through these communications.

"I want to inform that this unit has already been set up. Of course, we had previously carried out certain preparatory work in that direction because it was in our plans. But today we can already record that the unit is already formed, and is equipped to a considerable extent, and has already practically started its work since yesterday," Pashinyan added.

During his address at the European Parliament On October 17, the PM had announced that Armenia is ready to restore the Meghri railway, which will connect not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also the southern regions of Armenia with the northwestern regions via southern Armenia. According to him, in Armenia this project is called "Armenian Crossroads."