5 people, including children, die in car crash near Australia restaurant
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five restaurant visitors were killed and five others were injured after a car crashed into them in the Australian state of Victoria.

Victoria police noted that four of the casualties—two men, a woman, and a six-year-old child—had died on the spot. An 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Five visitors of this restaurant, including an 11-month-old boy and a six-year-old child, are in the hospital, they have many fractures and internal organ injuries. A 35-year-old woman is in the intensive care unit, and her condition is serious. Police said the 66-year-old man behind the wheel of the aforesaid car had sustained minor injuries and also was taken to hospital.

The accident happened on Sunday in Daylesford, which is located 110 kilometers northwest of Melbourne. The car entered the area of the restaurant on Vincent City Street and hit several tables around which families with their children were sitting.

Earlier, the police informed about three casualties, but a little later that number increased.
