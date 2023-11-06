5 people, including children, die in car crash near Australia restaurant

Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly stresses need to respect Karabakh Armenians’ rights

Updated Stellantis Ram 1500 pickup introduced

ARMBUSINESSBANK: First in banking system to launch trigger-based customer satisfaction surveys using SatisFAI

Armenian church of Syria’s Kessab town is being renovated (PHOTOS)

Russia court rules attachment on accounts of Utair airline’s Armenian supplier on lawsuit on engines not received

Armenia tourism potential presented at London exhibition (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan MFA demands 8 villages from Armenia in form of ultimatum

Karabakh Armenian historical, cultural monuments’ preservation issues presented at ICCROM General Assembly meeting

Armen Grigoryan to not attend upcoming meeting of Secretaries of Security Council of CIS countries

Human lives with concrete names: We had lost our home already 3 times

12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%

Replacement of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, delivery of weapons to Russia completed

Netanyahu: Israel agrees to need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

Armenia ex-MP Aragats Akhoyan arrested

Newspaper: Armenia cannot unilaterally renounce Russian military base

State Security Service of Georgia: Russian soldiers killed Georgian citizen

New Changan Qiyuan Q05 crossover features announced

Armenia Investigative Committee launches criminal prosecution against Azerbaijan military, political leadership

Armenia State Revenue Committee: Construction of new customs office on Turkey border nearing completion

Armenia 2nd President Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon, is released from prison

EU to allocate additional €25M in humanitarian aid to people of Gaza

About 4bn drams to be earmarked to housing construction project for Karabakh refugees in Armenia

Lavrov: Western politicians are fomenting major conflict in Middle East

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Finance minister: I don't recall Armenia ever having such low unemployment rate

Armenia parliament majority faction member Matevos Asatryan dies aged 38

Exhibition on Urartian era opens at Pushkin Museum in Moscow

Switzerland defines specific actions for extending humanitarian assistance in Armenia with 1.5M Swiss francs

Other side brings armed officers, trained dogs, damages Armenian estate after canceling ‘Cows’ Garden’ deal in Jerusalem

Conference entitled ‘The rights of Karabakh Armenians and the European Union’ to be held in European Parliament

Armenia army chief visits US European Command headquarters in Stuttgart (PHOTOS)

Armenia migration service chief: There is concern about our migrants in Russia

More than 200 people killed in Israeli bombings Sunday night, Gaza announces

Kremlin: Putin has not yet announced whether he will run in 2024 presidential election

Former Karabakh residents to continue to benefit from 6-month support program if they become Armenia citizens?

Armenia-Egypt trade and economic ties to develop, business conference to be held

Groundbreaking ceremony of new building of Armenian orphanage once housing the late Hrant Dink is held in Istanbul

Israel army gives northern Gaza residents 4 hours to evacuate to south

Blinken arrives in Turkey after unannounced visit to Iraq

Congressman Frank Pallone: Potential attacks by Azerbaijan’s Aliyev against southern Armenia requires US action

Forcibly displaced Nagorno-Karabakh residents protesting in Yerevan

US sends nuclear sub to Middle East

Al Mayadeen TV: Drones attack 3 US military bases in Iraq, Syria

Singapore PM to transfer power to deputy until 2025 general election

5 people, including children, die in car crash near Australia restaurant

UN announces its biggest death toll due to Gaza conflict

North Korea says its nuclear forces have become world’s strongest

Rybar: Azerbaijanis terrorize Moscow Region hamlet residents

2 children dead in Armenia road accident

Iran, Israel ambassadors to Azerbaijan exchange ‘affections’ on social media

Hilux electric pickups to be tested as public transport in Thailand

Armenia MFA spox: Objective coverage of September 19 attack against, ethnic cleansing in Karabakh is vital

Urgent measures must be taken to guarantee rights of Artsakh people

Israeli PM reprimands Heritage Minister over Gaza nuking remark

To meet Russia President, his US colleague must be more cooperative

Israeli minister says nuclear strike on Gaza is possible

Aliyev and his criminals will one day pay high price for this genocide

Armenia MFA sends condolences over Nepal earthquake

IDF continues to destroy Hamas tunnels

Arab ministers meeting with Blinken call for ceasefire in Gaza

Kılıçdaroğlu resigns as leader of Turkey's main opposition party

Armenia to participate in 6th China International Import Expo

Hamas responds to Israeli minister's statement about nuclear strike on Gaza

Hamas Politburo head meets Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Bayramov: Negotiations will continue when Yerevan accepts Baku’s terms

Armenian Economy Minister meets forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

US, EU discuss with Ukraine possibility of negotiations with Russia

Nepal earthquake death toll exceeds 140

Continental Europe’s first orbital spaceport opens in Norway

Turkey recalls ambassador from Israel for consultations

Erdoğan says he no longer sees Netanyahu as his interlocutor

Armenian President receives head of Estonia-Armenia friendship group

Zelenskyy dismisses Commander of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

MoD: Russia offered Armenia ways to circumvent Rome Statute

Deputy FM of Armenian takes part in World Policy Conference

EU mission in Armenia hosts German FM Baerbock, Ambassador Richter

Air force base attacked in Pakistan

Swedish MoD confirms Archer artillery delivery to Ukraine

Israel announces raid in southern Gaza Strip

Hamas blames US for massacres in Gaza Strip

Armenian FM presents ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project to German counterpart

Israel hits UN school serving as refugee camp

Death toll in Nepal earthquake passes 150

Iran Supreme Leader: Even in West they chant slogans against Israel, USA

Blinken to meet Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar FMs

Armenian PM receives delegation led by German FM

Armenia FM on Palestinian-Israeli conflict: We call not to target civilians

Dollar down, euro up in Armenia

3 persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia still in critical, 11 others in severe condition

