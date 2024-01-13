A Japanese airline's Boeing returned to its departure airport due to a crack in the cockpit glass

A domestic flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways returned to its departure airport on Saturday after a crack was discovered in the air on the cockpit glass of a Boeing 737-800, Reuters reported, citing an airline spokesman.
Flight 1182 was bound for Toyama airport but returned back to Sapporo-New Titose airport after a crack was discovered in the outermost of the four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit, the spokesman said, adding that there were no reports of injuries among the 59 passengers and six crew members.
"The crack did not affect flight controls or pressurization," the ANA spokesman said.
This is not the first such incident involving Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes. The Boeings were in the spotlight last week after a porthole and a fuselage fragment flew off a new Alaska Airlines plane in mid-air last week.
The U.S., Europe and Turkey have extended temporary suspensions of Boeing airplanes for new safety checks.