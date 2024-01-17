MP Arthur Hovhannisyan to Austria delegation: Democracy is also security factor for Armenia

The visiting delegation from the National Council of Austria was hosted Wednesday by the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the NA informs.

“I express my gratitude to the Austrian Parliament for unanimously adopting the resolution condemning the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in October. Many MPs gave speeches condemning Azerbaijan, calling on the Federal Government of Austria to support Armenia and the forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Rustam Bakoyan, deputy chair of the aforesaid NA standing committee, while hosting this delegation.

The resolution addresses the provision of free, unimpeded and long-term access of various international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the comprehensive protection of the cultural values and churches of Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, the deputy informed that just two days ago, in a video published on one of the Azerbaijani YouTube channels, which was filmed in Haterk village of Nagorno-Karabakh, it can be seen that the memorial complex eternalizing the memory of self-defense victims of the village and the surrounding cemetery were vandalized. He assured that such videos are unfortunately numerous. Rustam Bakoyan emphasized the pressure and sanctions imposed by the European countries, including Austria, on Azerbaijan, as a result of which that state will renounce its aggressive intentions and aggressive actions against Armenia.

The member of the Greens Faction of the National Council of Austria Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic expressed her conviction that the above-mentioned resolution was not the first and will not be the last, because the situation in Armenia remains difficult from the viewpoint of humanitarian issues, within the framework of which Austria will have more to do in the future.

The above-mentioned resolution is also in favor of providing the necessary funds to Armenia in order to further stabilize the humanitarian situation. In this regard, the Deputy Chair of the Committee presented the programs to support our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, noted that the RA Government had solved the problems with short-term plans, but needs the support of democratic countries in the medium and long-term basis.

The members of the Committee Arthur Hovhannisyan, Marina Ghazaryan, and Tigran Parsilyan addressed the regional and security issues, the activation of bilateral cultural and economic ties. Austria’s support in the process of visa liberalization has become important. The Secretary of the Civil Contract Faction Arthur Hovhannisyan underscored that our country has chosen the path of democracy after 2018, and in this sense, developing European integration and European civilization in Armenia is vital for us. According to him, democracy is also a security factor for Armenia. In this context, the support of the European countries in security, economic and democracy matters was emphasized.

During the meeting, they touched upon the activation of mutual visits, the study and localization of the best practices of democratic countries as well. The close cooperation of the similar Committees of the two Parliaments has become important.