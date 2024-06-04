Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU

Armenia works a lot with the European Union (EU). Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

And thanks to that, the two parties are trying to develop a new package, the FM noted.

In particular, he noted two respective directions. One of them is the revision of priorities in connection with new realities.

"We are now reviewing and will soon present a new package," said Mirzoyan.

The second direction is the priorities that arise from the Armenia-EU-US meeting on April 5.

"We can conventionally call it increasing the stability of Armenia. Basically, I would also attribute the current direction of our cooperation to these two groups," Mirzoyan said, adding that the beginning of the dialogue on the liberalization of the visa regime is also a part of the above-mentioned process.