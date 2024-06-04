News
Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU
Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia works a lot with the European Union (EU). Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday. 

And thanks to that, the two parties are trying to develop a new package, the FM noted.

In particular, he noted two respective directions. One of them is the revision of priorities in connection with new realities.

"We are now reviewing and will soon present a new package," said Mirzoyan.

The second direction is the priorities that arise from the Armenia-EU-US meeting on April 5.

"We can conventionally call it increasing the stability of Armenia. Basically, I would also attribute the current direction of our cooperation to these two groups," Mirzoyan said, adding that the beginning of the dialogue on the liberalization of the visa regime is also a part of the above-mentioned process.
All
Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU
"I believe that we will have positive news in this regard in the very near future," Paruyr Hovhannisyan added…
 Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023
The official grants received from the European Union last year made up about 77.7 percent…
 Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion
The Armenian PM received Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and the OSCE at the European External Action Service…
 FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment
"The situation, the trap in which Armenia has found itself, is a trap that you, or others with your help, have set that trap for decades," said Mirzoyan, addressing the parliamentary opposition…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia welcomes Netherlands Police delegation, in Yeghegnadzor
“Good discussions on EUMA’s mandate and activities on the ground,” the mission noted…
 Armenia is asking for flood relief from EU
The government has requested the EU Commission to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism…
