Experts validate Armenia's 2025-2030 Export strategy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) marked another success story with the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, as the 2025-2030 Export strategy for Armenia was validated by experts, USAID Armenia informs.
USAID supported the Ministry of Economy to complete this strategy, whose goal is to help local businesses become more successful in exporting their products and access new international markets. Development of this strategy has been a collaborative process, including business people, local and international experts and of course our partners in the government.
“We are pleased that the Ministry of Economy is committed to inclusive and participatory policymaking and ready to demonstrate to the citizens how democracy delivers through citizen-centric services and reforms that build trust. We welcome this opportunity to thank the Ministry for adopting this approach,” said John Allelo, USAID/Armenia Mission Director in his speech.
USAID supports the Armenian government in creating a more enabling environment for local businesses and economic development.