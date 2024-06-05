News
Tigran Khachatryan meets with Michael Siebert, underscores continued development of Armenia-EU cooperation
Tigran Khachatryan meets with Michael Siebert, underscores continued development of Armenia-EU cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received a delegation led by Michael Siebert, the Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation, and the OSCE at the European External Action Service of the European Union (EU).

Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, also attended the meeting.

The deputy PM thanked Siebert for his visit to Armenia, and underscored the continued development and expansion of Armenia-EU cooperation.

The interlocutors specifically addressed matters related to crisis management and the possibility of more effective response to them through bilateral cooperation.

Also, Tigran Khachatryan briefly presented the planned work toward providing housing security and employment for Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

The parties discussed as well some other matters of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
