Newspaper: How much compensation will Armenia government provide to Kirants village residents?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows, in part: According to reports, most of the people deprived of their property as a result of [Armenia-Azerbaijan] border delimitation in Kirants [village of Armenia’s Tavush Province] have agreed to the government's compensation proposal and written [respective] petitions, but they continue to keep the amount of compensation—in terms of houses, lands, and stalls—top secret.

Instead, rumors are circulation that the government has promised compensation in the amount of 70-100 thousand [US] dollars for the houses, a little less for other buildings and plots of land.
