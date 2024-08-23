Trump gives speech near wall he had built on US-Mexico border

On a dirt road below the shrub-dotted hills of Arizona, former US President and Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump used a stretch of wall and a pile of steel beams to draw a visual contrast between his approach to securing the US border and that of his Democratic Party opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, reports CBS News.
Trump brought along grieving mothers, the sheriff of Cochise County and the head of the Border Patrol union to echo his tough-on-border security message at Thursday's visit, which was themed "Make America Safe Again."
"To my right is what we call Trump wall. This was wall that was built under President Trump," said Paul Perez, the president of the Border Patrol union. "To my left, we have what we call Kamala wall. It's just sitting there doing nothing, lying down."
"What [US President Joe] Biden and Kamala have done to the families here with me and so many others, thousands and thousands of others, not only killed, but also really badly hurt, badly hurt to a point where they'll never lead a normal life again. It's shameful, and it's evil," Trump added.